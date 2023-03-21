A-STATE Pack Day & Cornhole Classic | 4/15/23

- A-State Pack Day — Saturday, April 15, 2023
- 9:00 – A-State Pack Day Cornhole Classic at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City
- Get your team signed up now and get more info!
- Hijinx Kid Zone in Tailgate City and food trucks in the parking lot
- A-State Gear Sale. 10-2 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Buy jerseys, helmets and other new and used apparel and items from all A-State sports
- Pack Day Spring Game Presented by J Town’s Grill at 2:15
- Autographs on the field following the Spring Game
- Movie Night Presented by Optimum at 5:30. The movie will be “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”