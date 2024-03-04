Embark on a thrilling adventure with the EAB Eclipse Cash Giveaway! Here’s how you can participate and stand a chance to win exciting cash prizes:

Step 1: Visit Our Sponsors

Visit each sponsor’s location and scan the QR code for the EAB Eclipse Cash Giveaway.

Step 2: Daily Drawings

Every weekday, from March 11 to April 5, we’ll name one random winner to receive $100 cash from our generous sponsors.

Step 3: Accumulate Your Luck

Here’s where it gets even more exciting! Everyone who enters automatically becomes eligible for the grand prize of $2,024.

Step 4: Grand Finale – Eclipse Day

Join us on the day of the eclipse, April 8, for a spectacular viewing party at Joe Mack Campbell Park. As a grand finale, everyone attending the event will have a last chance to scan the QR code to register for the ultimate prize – a whopping $2,024!

Don’t miss out on this stellar opportunity to win big with the EAB Eclipse Cash Giveaway. Scan those QR codes, join us for the eclipse party, and let the cash excitement begin!

Good Luck!