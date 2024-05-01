You’re invited to join in on the fun of EAB-Jonesboro’s Shop Local, Eat Local Giveaway!

Here’s how to get involved:

1. Visit any of our sponsor locations.

2. Look for the special QR code posted there.

3. Scan the QR code using your smartphone.

4. You’re now entered for a chance to win $250!

Visit these participating sponsors today:

D&R Automotive

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

Soul Shine Studios

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

Charmy’s Donuts

Sugaring NYC

NEA Uniforms

And the list is growing!

Support our local businesses while enjoying all the amazing things our community has to offer. Plus get a chance to win $250 in Shop Local, Eat Local cash!

Good Luck!

