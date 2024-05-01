You’re invited to join in on the fun of EAB-Jonesboro’s Shop Local, Eat Local Giveaway!
Here’s how to get involved:
1. Visit any of our sponsor locations.
2. Look for the special QR code posted there.
3. Scan the QR code using your smartphone.
4. You’re now entered for a chance to win $250!
Visit these participating sponsors today:
- D&R Automotive
- Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
- Soul Shine Studios
- Bliss Cupcake Cafe
- Charmy’s Donuts
- Sugaring NYC
- NEA Uniforms
And the list is growing!
Support our local businesses while enjoying all the amazing things our community has to offer. Plus get a chance to win $250 in Shop Local, Eat Local cash!
Good Luck!
The Big 107.9 KFIN, 101.7 KISS FM, 95.9 The Wolf, 101.3 BOB FM, The Ticket Radio Network, & 102.1 KBTM News Talk 1230