EAB Jonesboro’s Shop Local, Eat Local!

You’re invited to join in on the fun of EAB-Jonesboro’s Shop Local, Eat Local Giveaway!

Here’s how to get involved:

1. Visit any of our sponsor locations.

2. Look for the special QR code posted there.

3. Scan the QR code using your smartphone.

4. You’re now entered for a chance to win $250!

Visit these participating sponsors today:

  • D&R Automotive
  • Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
  • Soul Shine Studios
  • Bliss Cupcake Cafe
  • Charmy’s Donuts
  • Sugaring NYC
  • NEA Uniforms

And the list is growing!

Support our local businesses while enjoying all the amazing things our community has to offer. Plus get a chance to win $250 in Shop Local, Eat Local cash!

Good Luck!

