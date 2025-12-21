Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo – 30th Anniversary

Become a Vendor at the 30th Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo
Celebrate 30 years of connecting engaged couples with trusted wedding professionals. The Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo returns Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, Arkansas. If your business serves weddings, this is your opportunity to meet brides and couples from across Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee—all in one place, in one day.
Vendor registration is open through the date of the Expo or until booth space is filled. Event hours will be posted soon.
Attending as a bride? Scroll down for event details.
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Location: Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites, Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Admission: $5 at the door (no advance tickets)
- Presented by: EAB Media Group and our stations The Big 107.9 KFIN, 101.7 KISS FM, 95.9 The Wolf, 101.3 BOB FM, Rock It 104, The Ticket Radio Network, and KBTM NewsTalk 102.1
- Event Hours: Coming soon
For 30 years, the Expo has connected thousands of brides with wedding vendors from across the tri-state area.
Meet Our Vendors
Here’s the current lineup of vendors for the 30th Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo. This list will continue to grow—check back often.
- WEDDING DRESSES & FORMALWEAR
- Jessica’s Bridal & Formal
- Monica’s Bridal
- Emma & Kait’s Bridal & Formal
- Men’s Wearhouse
- WEDDING & EVENT PLANNING
- Swan’s Wedding & Events
- Jonesboro Wedding and Events
- Memories Count Planning Services
- Planned by SAM
- VENUES
- Houston’s
- The Gardens at Harmony
- Power Plant Park
- Cherry Farm Event Barn
- PARTY RENTALS
- Jonesboro Party Rentals
- Artents
- Elegant Party Rentals
- Alpha–Lit NEA SEMO
- INVITATIONS & PRINTING
- Pasmore Printing
- CAKES/CATERING
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Bistro on the Ridge Catering
- Bliss Cupcakes
- FLORISTS
- The Country Manor Bloom House
- PHOTOGRAPHERS/VIDEOGRAPHERS
- Nelson Films & Photography
- Knight Production
- Rustic Pine Media
- BAR SERVICES
- VP Mixology
- Sip Social of NE Arkansas
- PHOTO BOOTH/DJ SERVICES
- Mirror Mirror Photo Booth
- Sweet Bokeh
- Elite Pop-up Photo Booth
- DJ Nightmare
- LIMOUSINE SERVICE
- Crown Limo
- HONEYMOON & TRAVEL
- Carose Travels
- Take The Vacation
- FINANCIAL PLANNING & INSURANCE
- Heartland Insurance
- CLOTHING
- Backroad Social Trade Co.
- HOME, BATH & BODY
- Jonesboro Soap & Bath Co.
- Dale Case Artwork
- HOME SERVICES
- LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Are you a vendor and don’t see your name yet? Contact us, and we’ll help.
Questions?
Want vendor information or have questions about the Expo? Contact us and we’ll point you in the right direction.
Contact: Scott Siler
(870) 934-5001
[email protected]