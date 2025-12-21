Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo – 30th Anniversary

Become a Vendor at the 30th Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo

Celebrate 30 years of connecting engaged couples with trusted wedding professionals. The Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo returns Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, Arkansas. If your business serves weddings, this is your opportunity to meet brides and couples from across Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee—all in one place, in one day.

Vendor registration is open through the date of the Expo or until booth space is filled. Event hours will be posted soon.

Attending as a bride? Scroll down for event details.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites, Jonesboro, Arkansas Admission: $5 at the door (no advance tickets)

$5 at the door (no advance tickets) Presented by: EAB Media Group and our stations The Big 107.9 KFIN, 101.7 KISS FM, 95.9 The Wolf, 101.3 BOB FM, Rock It 104, The Ticket Radio Network, and KBTM NewsTalk 102.1

Event Hours: Coming soon

For 30 years, the Expo has connected thousands of brides with wedding vendors from across the tri-state area.

Meet Our Vendors

Here’s the current lineup of vendors for the 30th Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo. This list will continue to grow—check back often.

WEDDING DRESSES & FORMALWEAR Jessica’s Bridal & Formal Monica’s Bridal Emma & Kait’s Bridal & Formal Men’s Wearhouse

WEDDING & EVENT PLANNING Swan’s Wedding & Events Jonesboro Wedding and Events Memories Count Planning Services Planned by SAM

VENUES Houston’s The Gardens at Harmony Power Plant Park Cherry Farm Event Barn

PARTY RENTALS Jonesboro Party Rentals Artents Elegant Party Rentals Alpha–Lit NEA SEMO

INVITATIONS & PRINTING Pasmore Printing

CAKES/CATERING Nothing Bundt Cakes Bistro on the Ridge Catering Bliss Cupcakes

FLORISTS The Country Manor Bloom House

PHOTOGRAPHERS/VIDEOGRAPHERS Nelson Films & Photography Knight Production Rustic Pine Media

BAR SERVICES VP Mixology Sip Social of NE Arkansas

PHOTO BOOTH/DJ SERVICES Mirror Mirror Photo Booth Sweet Bokeh Elite Pop-up Photo Booth DJ Nightmare

LIMOUSINE SERVICE Crown Limo

HONEYMOON & TRAVEL Carose Travels Take The Vacation

FINANCIAL PLANNING & INSURANCE Heartland Insurance

CLOTHING Backroad Social Trade Co.

HOME, BATH & BODY Jonesboro Soap & Bath Co. Dale Case Artwork

HOME SERVICES LeafFilter Gutter Protection



Are you a vendor and don’t see your name yet? Contact us, and we’ll help.

Questions?

Want vendor information or have questions about the Expo? Contact us and we’ll point you in the right direction.

Contact: Scott Siler

(870) 934-5001

[email protected]