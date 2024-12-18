2025 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan returns to Jonesboro on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at noon at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center.

Visiting six states in four days, the Cardinals Caravan gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite team, and Jonesboro will be the only stop in Arkansas.

The event will feature current Cardinals players, alumni and broadcasters with the full lineup announced at a later date.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Frequently asked questions:

What does it cost? Nothing, the event is free to attend.

When will autograph tickets be given out? Prior to the start of the event at the Embassy Suites.

What happens at the event? Everyone will be introduced by the emcee and the attendees will talk a little about themselves and the team. After that the autograph session will take place.

What do the autograph tickets get? Each autograph ticket is good for one autograph from each current and former player.

Should I bring my own items to be autographed? Yes, please! Bring your own baseball, bat, hat, jersey, etc. Those items will not be furnished.

Will there be autograph opportunities for adults? As of now, no. Due to high demand, autographs are only guaranteed for the first 400 kids 15 & under.

Can I ask for special accommodations for my child/sibling/friend/etc? Unfortunately, no. While East Arkansas Broadcasters is the local host of the event, it is ultimately the Cardinals’ event and they set the guidelines. We cannot guarantee special requests or accommodations.

How long will the event last? Until 3 PM at the latest.

For more information, contact East Arkansas Broadcasters at 870-934-5000 or check out the full lineup of Cardinals Caravans here.